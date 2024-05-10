Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Reduces Stake in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC reduced its stake in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,124 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,086 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 353.1% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,027,018 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,709,000 after purchasing an additional 800,351 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 652,492 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,212,000 after acquiring an additional 30,278 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 442,767 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,215,000 after acquiring an additional 10,588 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 1,893.4% during the 3rd quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 423,309 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,030,000 after acquiring an additional 402,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 396,842 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,365,000 after acquiring an additional 22,533 shares in the last quarter. 8.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DNP Select Income Fund Price Performance

DNP opened at $8.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.86. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.09 and a 12-month high of $10.70.

DNP Select Income Fund Dividend Announcement

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

