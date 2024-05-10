Lincoln National Corp Grows Holdings in Fidelity International Multifactor ETF (BATS:FDEV)

Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Fidelity International Multifactor ETF (BATS:FDEV – Free Report) by 44.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,370 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned approximately 6.69% of Fidelity International Multifactor ETF worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity International Multifactor ETF by 19.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 36,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 6,044 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity International Multifactor ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 27,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity International Multifactor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $736,000.

Shares of FDEV stock opened at $27.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.21 million, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.14 and its 200-day moving average is $26.40.

The Fidelity International Multifactor ETF (FDEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a multi-factored index of developed ex-US companies. FDEV was launched on Feb 26, 2019 and is managed by Fidelity.

