Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Makes New $890,000 Investment in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $890,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in ICU Medical by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,124,995 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $133,886,000 after buying an additional 532,483 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 59.2% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,015,006 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $120,796,000 after purchasing an additional 377,532 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its holdings in ICU Medical by 45.2% during the third quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 292,670 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,831,000 after purchasing an additional 91,137 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in ICU Medical by 28.1% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 324,867 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,662,000 after purchasing an additional 71,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in ICU Medical by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 242,808 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $24,223,000 after buying an additional 66,221 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICUI opened at $106.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.49 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.06. ICU Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $78.28 and a one year high of $210.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.17.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $587.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.77 million. ICU Medical had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a positive return on equity of 6.35%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ICU Medical news, COO Christian B. Voigtlander sold 13,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $1,458,105.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Christian B. Voigtlander sold 13,603 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $1,458,105.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel Woolson sold 791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total transaction of $77,731.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,814.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,262 shares of company stock worth $2,545,532 in the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

