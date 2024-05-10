United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Releases Earnings Results

United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter. United Internet had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 4.36%.

United Internet Price Performance

United Internet stock opened at $25.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. United Internet has a 52-week low of $14.74 and a 52-week high of $25.46.

About United Internet

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. It offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV for private users; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

