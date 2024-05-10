United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Releases Earnings Results

United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter. United Internet had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 4.36%.
United Internet Price Performance
United Internet stock opened at $25.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. United Internet has a 52-week low of $14.74 and a 52-week high of $25.46.
About United Internet
