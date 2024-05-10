Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $10.63 billion for the quarter. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 2.84%.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of CTTAY stock opened at $6.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.05 and a 200-day moving average of $7.50. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $8.51.

Get Continental Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a $0.1568 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This is a boost from Continental Aktiengesellschaft’s previous dividend of $0.11. Continental Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio is 24.59%.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; display and operating technologies; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.