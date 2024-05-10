Oxford Bank (OTCMKTS:OXBC) Announces Earnings Results

Oxford Bank (OTCMKTS:OXBC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, reports.

Oxford Bank Stock Performance

Shares of OXBC opened at $31.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $77.95 million, a PE ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.05. Oxford Bank has a twelve month low of $28.20 and a twelve month high of $32.50.

About Oxford Bank

Oxford Bank Corporation provides banking products and services to various customers in Michigan. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises home mortgage, home equity, auto, student, term, commercial real estate, and small business administration loans, as well as lines of credit.

