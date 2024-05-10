Oxford Bank (OTCMKTS:OXBC) Announces Earnings Results

Oxford Bank (OTCMKTS:OXBC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, reports.
Oxford Bank Stock Performance
Shares of OXBC opened at $31.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $77.95 million, a PE ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.05. Oxford Bank has a twelve month low of $28.20 and a twelve month high of $32.50.
About Oxford Bank
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Oxford Bank
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Will the Surge in GameStop Stock Spark a New Meme Craze?
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- 3 Stocks Nancy Pelosi Has Been Buying
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Will the Biotech Sector Shift From Lagger to Leader?
Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.