Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Upland Software from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Upland Software in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.75.

Upland Software Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

UPLD stock opened at $2.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.49. The firm has a market cap of $81.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.61 and a 200-day moving average of $3.67. Upland Software has a 12-month low of $1.89 and a 12-month high of $5.28.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Upland Software in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Upland Software in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upland Software in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Upland Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software applications under the Upland brand name in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers software applications that enable organizations to plan, manage and execute projects, and work in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, knowledge management, project management, information technology, business operations, human resources, and legal.

Featured Stories

