Citigroup Cuts Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Price Target to $125.00

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $127.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on AXSM. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $90.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $121.92.

AXSM opened at $73.68 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.72. Axsome Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $55.02 and a 52 week high of $98.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 1.13.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $71.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.38 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 70.67% and a negative net margin of 88.41%. As a group, research analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Roger Jeffs sold 29,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $2,089,327.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 120,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,416,693.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Roger Jeffs sold 29,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $2,089,327.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,416,693.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 24,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $1,904,892.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 100.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 5,550.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 110.9% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

