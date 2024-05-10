Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Monday.
Pro-Dex Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:PDEX opened at $18.45 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81 and a beta of 0.55. Pro-Dex has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $22.99.
Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Pro-Dex had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $12.59 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Pro-Dex
Pro-Dex Company Profile
Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.
