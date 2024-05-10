Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.29.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ELAN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Performance

ELAN stock opened at $17.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of -6.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.00 and a 200-day moving average of $14.06. Elanco Animal Health has a 12-month low of $7.88 and a 12-month high of $17.43.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Elanco Animal Health

In other news, Director R David Hoover purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.14 per share, with a total value of $322,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 185,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,985,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 5.1% in the first quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 221,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 14,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 33,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

About Elanco Animal Health

(Get Free Report

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Featured Stories

