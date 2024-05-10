Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) PT Raised to C$52.00

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Free Report) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$52.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Trisura Group from C$54.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Trisura Group from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Trisura Group from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. CIBC increased their price objective on Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Desjardins reiterated a buy rating on shares of Trisura Group in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Trisura Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$57.56.

Shares of TSU stock opened at C$44.92 on Monday. Trisura Group has a one year low of C$29.05 and a one year high of C$46.08. The company has a market cap of C$2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$42.60 and a 200-day moving average of C$37.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.67, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$754.95 million during the quarter. Trisura Group had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 2.36%. Equities research analysts forecast that Trisura Group will post 2.7003195 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trisura Group news, Director Chris Yoshio Sekine sold 55,518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.23, for a total value of C$2,399,837.72. In other Trisura Group news, Director Chris Yoshio Sekine sold 55,518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.23, for a total transaction of C$2,399,837.72. Also, Director Michael Beasley sold 38,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.28, for a total value of C$1,680,022.05. In the last three months, insiders have sold 94,825 shares of company stock worth $4,100,283. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Trisura Canada and Trisura the United States segments. It also offers risk solutions, fronting, and insurance products, as well as provides business underwriting services.

