Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 69.33% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Emerson Electric Stock Up 2.6 %
Shares of EMR stock traded up $2.94 on Thursday, hitting $115.59. The stock had a trading volume of 4,658,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,842,192. Emerson Electric has a 12-month low of $76.94 and a 12-month high of $115.77. The stock has a market cap of $65.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.75 and a 200 day moving average of $100.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.80.
Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 10.94%.
In other Emerson Electric news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $248,973.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,599.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Emerson Electric
Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.
