ING Groep NV Buys Shares of 119,000 Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 119,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,471,000. ING Groep NV owned about 0.08% of Sensata Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ST. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 1,389.8% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 730 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 761.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 887 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,249 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sensata Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ST opened at $42.81 on Monday. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 12-month low of $30.56 and a 12-month high of $47.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -388.78, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.32.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Sensata Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.58% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Sensata Technologies’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -436.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI raised Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sensata Technologies

In other Sensata Technologies news, Director Ali John Mirshekari acquired 73,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.17 per share, with a total value of $2,864,776.29. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 73,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,864,776.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

