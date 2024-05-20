Norges Bank Takes $713.50 Million Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Norges Bank bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 5,306,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $713,500,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Emfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

MAA stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $137.46. The stock had a trading volume of 14,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,521. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.56 and a twelve month high of $158.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.80.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($1.01). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 25.92% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $543.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 123.27%.

Insider Transactions at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 2,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total value of $333,076.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,057,103.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 2,807 shares of company stock valued at $353,955 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MAA. Wedbush raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $154.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.18.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

