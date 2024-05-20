CXApp (CXAI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

CXApp (NASDAQ:CXAI – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 21st.

CXApp Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CXAI traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.04. The stock had a trading volume of 134,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,396,347. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.49 and its 200-day moving average is $2.16. CXApp has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $15.60.

Get CXApp alerts:

CXApp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

CXApp Inc provides a workplace experience platform for enterprise customers. It offers CXApp, a software-as-a-service platform with native mapping, analytics, on-device positioning, and applications technologies for use in various applications, such as workplace experience, employee engagement, desk and meeting room reservations, workplace analytics, occupancy management, content delivery, corporate communications and notifications, event management, live indoor mapping, wayfinding, and navigation.

Receive News & Ratings for CXApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CXApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.