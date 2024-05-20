CXApp (CXAI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

CXApp (NASDAQ:CXAI – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 21st.
CXApp Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CXAI traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.04. The stock had a trading volume of 134,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,396,347. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.49 and its 200-day moving average is $2.16. CXApp has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $15.60.
CXApp Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CXApp
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Insider Trading is Good News for These Stocks
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Bill Ackman Reduced Chipotle Stock, Fundamentals Still Sound
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- 3 Dow Stocks to Watch as The Index Hits a New High
Receive News & Ratings for CXApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CXApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.