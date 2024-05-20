3,968,132 Shares in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,968,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $592,392,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.54% of Waste Connections as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCN. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in Waste Connections by 114.2% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 9,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 4,907 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 220,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,895,000 after purchasing an additional 74,995 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 37,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,646,000 after purchasing an additional 11,110 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 5.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 214,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,787,000 after purchasing an additional 10,179 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Fox Capital Management LLC grew its position in Waste Connections by 42.1% during the third quarter. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC now owns 51,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,930,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Waste Connections Stock Performance

WCN stock traded down $0.35 on Monday, reaching $167.24. 25,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 894,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.12 and a 12 month high of $173.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $167.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.15 billion, a PE ratio of 54.41, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.67.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WCN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $146.50 to $179.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Waste Connections

Insider Transactions at Waste Connections

In other Waste Connections news, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 2,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total value of $332,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,286. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Andrea E. Bertone sold 902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.17, for a total transaction of $152,591.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total value of $332,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,286. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,402 shares of company stock valued at $735,976. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.