Norges Bank Makes New $496.54 Million Investment in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 877,823 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,541,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.11% of MSCI at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of MSCI by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,260,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,159,615,000 after buying an additional 15,184 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 1.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,893,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $971,634,000 after purchasing an additional 30,528 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 14.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,460,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $749,422,000 after purchasing an additional 179,508 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,038,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $587,575,000 after purchasing an additional 44,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 32.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 959,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,502,000 after purchasing an additional 235,290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MSCI. Bank of America upgraded MSCI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $425.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group reduced their target price on MSCI from $700.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on MSCI from $671.00 to $615.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $638.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.53.

MSCI Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of MSCI traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $507.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,062. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $517.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $536.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $439.95 and a 1-year high of $617.39.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $680.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.47 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 44.55%. MSCI’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 14.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $465.92 per share, with a total value of $6,056,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 327,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,579,015.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other MSCI news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez acquired 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $465.92 per share, with a total value of $6,056,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,479 shares in the company, valued at $152,579,015.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $459.41 per share, with a total value of $3,445,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 291,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,705,767.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

