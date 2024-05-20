Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ES. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 22.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 22.6% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 7.1% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 18,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 11.1% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 12,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Eversource Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

Eversource Energy stock opened at $60.96 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.67. The company has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.66, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.77. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $52.03 and a fifty-two week high of $74.81.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The company’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -242.37%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $47,774.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,388.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 2,714 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total transaction of $156,326.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,369.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 822 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $47,774.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,388.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ES shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Eversource Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eversource Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.86.

Read Our Latest Report on ES

About Eversource Energy

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.