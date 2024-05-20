PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund decreased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,681 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PHM. Certuity LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 753,768 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,030,000 after purchasing an additional 28,833 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 24.9% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,341 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after buying an additional 5,257 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 248.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 191,219 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,738,000 after buying an additional 136,370 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 224,978 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,660,000 after buying an additional 88,638 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PHM. Barclays boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.87.

PulteGroup Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $120.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.16 and a 12 month high of $122.72. The company has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.43.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.51. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 6.41%.

PulteGroup declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

