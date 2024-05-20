Norges Bank Invests $652.41 Million in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,402,099 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $652,409,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.10% of Bank of Nova Scotia as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BNS. Sprott Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 3rd quarter valued at $146,907,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 22,567,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,028,861,000 after purchasing an additional 736,807 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,691,098 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,083,057,000 after purchasing an additional 725,489 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 360.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 705,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,753,000 after purchasing an additional 551,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mufg Securities Canada LTD. bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter valued at $24,464,000. Institutional investors own 49.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BNS stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.25. 51,158 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,939,760. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.08. The company has a market cap of $59.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.06. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $39.79 and a 12-month high of $51.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Free Report ) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $14.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.7843 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.50%. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 69.25%.

BNS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

