Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 36.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BIV. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 48,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,661,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 398.8% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 12,730 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 59,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,520,000 after purchasing an additional 15,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,722 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $74.47 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.72. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $70.43 and a 1-year high of $76.76.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

