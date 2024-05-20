Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,217,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,630,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 5.38% of Equitable at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Equitable by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 143.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Equitable by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Equitable by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Equitable by 126.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equitable Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EQH traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.54. 232,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,622,553. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $24.23 and a one year high of $40.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.48 and its 200 day moving average is $33.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EQH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Equitable from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Equitable from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Equitable from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Equitable from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equitable currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equitable

In other news, insider Seth P. Bernstein sold 152,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total transaction of $5,803,122.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,660 shares in the company, valued at $3,374,399.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $1,087,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 685,025 shares in the company, valued at $24,825,306. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Seth P. Bernstein sold 152,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total value of $5,803,122.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,374,399.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 314,380 shares of company stock valued at $11,518,571 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equitable Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

