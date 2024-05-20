Norges Bank Makes New $570.43 Million Investment in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,387,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,428,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.29% of Valero Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VLO. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the third quarter worth $28,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Valero Energy news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $113,846.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,209.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VLO shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Valero Energy from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Mizuho raised their target price on Valero Energy from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Valero Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $198.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $156.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.87.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VLO

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VLO traded down $2.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $163.91. 446,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,156,702. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $165.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.55. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $105.66 and a 52 week high of $184.79.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $31.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.02 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 5.01%. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.27 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 18.18 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 21.20%.

Valero Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.