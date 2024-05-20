9,386,656 Shares in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,386,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,006,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 48,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $83.51. 156,647 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,371,865. The firm has a market cap of $34.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.17 and a 52-week high of $84.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.81.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.66%.

Insider Transactions at Howmet Aerospace

In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.44, for a total transaction of $3,034,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 229,568 shares in the company, valued at $15,482,065.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on HWM. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.67.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Featured Articles

