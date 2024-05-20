Norges Bank Buys Shares of 4,939,393 TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,939,393 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $693,985,000. Norges Bank owned 1.59% of TE Connectivity as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the third quarter valued at $165,640,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 273.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 651,291 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $80,454,000 after buying an additional 476,929 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,738,943 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $461,872,000 after buying an additional 390,723 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 957,084 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $118,229,000 after buying an additional 364,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,835,064 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $398,342,000 after buying an additional 343,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TEL has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.89.

TE Connectivity Trading Down 0.0 %

TEL traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $150.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,078,905. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $46.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.04. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $152.14.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 21.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.59%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total value of $996,655.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,196.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

