Norges Bank Takes $646.34 Million Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,064,395 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $646,341,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.24% of Motorola Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,536 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.2% during the third quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,902,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 412.5% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 287 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSI. StockNews.com raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $362.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.43.

Shares of MSI traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $367.47. 14,832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 661,634. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.29 billion, a PE ratio of 45.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.91. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $269.64 and a fifty-two week high of $369.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $348.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $330.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 48.45%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,585,919.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,961,229.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,585,919.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,961,229.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 2,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total value of $927,488.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,138 shares in the company, valued at $403,625.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,169 shares of company stock valued at $2,803,460. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

