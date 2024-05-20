Norges Bank Makes New $586.02 Million Investment in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,288,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $586,016,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of APO. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 151.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Global Management Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of APO traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $112.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,299,774. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.31. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.63 and a fifty-two week high of $117.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.61.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.463 per share. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Whitney Chatterjee sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.10, for a total transaction of $1,333,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 123,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,765,401.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Whitney Chatterjee sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.10, for a total transaction of $1,333,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,901 shares in the company, valued at $13,765,401.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $3,338,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 359,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,002,634.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,292,000 shares of company stock worth $143,664,400 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.62.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Recommended Stories

