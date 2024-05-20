FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Makes New Investment in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,681,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,051,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 19,012.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 223,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,629,000 after buying an additional 222,825 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 370.3% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 249,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,660,000 after buying an additional 196,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,246,000. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Zscaler

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $1,488,607.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 255,943 shares in the company, valued at $49,435,390.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $1,488,607.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 255,943 shares in the company, valued at $49,435,390.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Syam Nair sold 2,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $558,782.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 137,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,518,336.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,715 shares of company stock worth $2,455,902 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $259.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $268.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.29.

Zscaler Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $179.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a PE ratio of -188.27 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.21 and a 52 week high of $259.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $183.68 and its 200-day moving average is $205.02.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $525.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.56 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 7.32% and a negative return on equity of 14.60%. Sell-side analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

