Norges Bank Purchases New Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 262,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,350,000. Norges Bank owned 1.52% of AutoZone at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its stake in AutoZone by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 27,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,458,000 after purchasing an additional 6,630 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AutoZone by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,506,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In other news, VP Eric S. Gould sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.00, for a total transaction of $6,720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,912,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Eric S. Gould sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.00, for a total transaction of $6,720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,912,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Philip B. Daniele sold 4,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,161.68, for a total transaction of $13,247,439.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,845,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,990 shares of company stock worth $50,335,193 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AZO has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on AutoZone from $2,770.00 to $3,025.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AutoZone from $2,900.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays raised their target price on AutoZone from $2,779.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho began coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,450.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on AutoZone from $3,363.00 to $3,523.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,115.24.

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of AutoZone stock traded down $10.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2,906.65. 8,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,198. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,277.88 and a 12 month high of $3,256.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,036.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,822.73. The company has a market capitalization of $50.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.72.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $26.08 by $2.81. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 56.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $24.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.4 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

