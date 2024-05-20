Norges Bank Takes Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,453,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,196,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Shares of MCHP traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $96.07. The stock had a trading volume of 338,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,462,106. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $68.75 and a 12 month high of $96.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.53.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 24.98%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Microchip Technology’s revenue was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.452 per share. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $165,283.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,759,722.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $165,283.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,759,722.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $908,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 82,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,470,608.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,818,403 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MCHP shares. Susquehanna increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.39.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

