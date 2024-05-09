Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.81 Per Share

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a dividend of 0.81 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78.

Sun Life Financial stock traded up C$0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$73.43. 944,654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,808,745. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$72.31 and its 200-day moving average is C$69.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.47, a quick ratio of 84,866.00 and a current ratio of 6.81. Sun Life Financial has a 52 week low of C$61.84 and a 52 week high of C$74.94. The firm has a market cap of C$42.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.96.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported C$1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.59 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$18.68 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 13.98%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial will post 6.9056785 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Daniel Fishbein sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.45, for a total value of C$1,191,120.00. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SLF has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$70.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$82.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$77.18.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

