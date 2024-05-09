Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.26 EPS

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.63 by $1.26, Briefing.com reports. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 904.59% and a net margin of 20.82%. The firm had revenue of $925.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.69 earnings per share. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Mettler-Toledo International updated its Q2 guidance to $8.90-9.05 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $39.90-40.40 EPS.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

Shares of MTD stock traded up $37.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,290.42. 171,268 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,739. Mettler-Toledo International has a 52-week low of $928.49 and a 52-week high of $1,411.61. The stock has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,281.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,187.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MTD. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,191.57.

Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,210.83, for a total transaction of $363,249.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,950,018.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,210.83, for a total value of $363,249.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at $5,950,018.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,177.35, for a total value of $295,514.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,042.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 951 shares of company stock valued at $1,170,256 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

