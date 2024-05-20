Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $3,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 281.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 83.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $187.40. The company had a trading volume of 397,565 shares. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.46. The stock has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $81.37 and a 12-month high of $113.60.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

