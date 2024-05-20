Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Reduces Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 121,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after buying an additional 5,969 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 234,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,868,000 after buying an additional 18,847 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 285,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,573,000 after buying an additional 76,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.70. 295,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,770,201. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $32.06 and a 12-month high of $38.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

