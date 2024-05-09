Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.29)-($0.34) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.13). The company issued revenue guidance of $41.5-$46.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $57.20 million.
Applied Optoelectronics Stock Performance
NASDAQ:AAOI traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.54. 3,014,402 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,714,388. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $408.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 2.12. Applied Optoelectronics has a one year low of $1.64 and a one year high of $24.75.
Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 13.83% and a negative net margin of 25.75%. The company had revenue of $60.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Applied Optoelectronics will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Applied Optoelectronics
Insider Activity at Applied Optoelectronics
In other Applied Optoelectronics news, CEO Chih-Hsiang (Thompson) Lin purchased 11,780 shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.66 per share, for a total transaction of $149,134.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,218,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,421,905.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Applied Optoelectronics news, Director Che-Wei Lin purchased 31,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.70 per share, with a total value of $398,399.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 220,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,795,689.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Chih-Hsiang (Thompson) Lin acquired 11,780 shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.66 per share, with a total value of $149,134.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,218,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,421,905.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile
Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Applied Optoelectronics
- What is a Dividend King?
- Roblox: The Bottom Just Fell Out of the Metaverse
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Airbnb Stock Plummets After Earnings, But is It a Buy?
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Uber’s Earnings Drop Is Investors Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Optoelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.