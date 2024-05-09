E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 726 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 36.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 937.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in MongoDB during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MongoDB Price Performance

Shares of MongoDB stock traded up $1.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $354.69. 564,243 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,347,594. The stock has a market cap of $25.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.08 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.06 and a 52 week high of $509.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $366.16 and its 200-day moving average is $391.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at MongoDB

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $458.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.99 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 10.49% and a negative return on equity of 16.22%. Research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total transaction of $59,180.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,043,363.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total value of $59,180.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,043,363.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.01, for a total transaction of $363,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 523,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,179,486.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,802 shares of company stock worth $16,514,071 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $465.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on MongoDB from $495.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on MongoDB from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $405.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $443.86.

MongoDB Profile

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

