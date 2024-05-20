Norges Bank Invests $540.18 Million in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,353,112 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,178,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 244 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 99.3% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 325 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 120.6% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the third quarter valued at $47,000. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DXCM traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $131.49. The company had a trading volume of 234,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,887,076. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $52.29 billion, a PE ratio of 84.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.23. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.75 and a 1-year high of $142.00.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $921.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.20 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 16.82%. Research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXCM has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com upgraded DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on DexCom from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DexCom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.67.

In other DexCom news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 629 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total transaction of $79,411.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,611,765. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 3,363 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total value of $392,562.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,142 shares in the company, valued at $8,304,405.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total value of $79,411.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,212 shares in the company, valued at $8,611,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 190,004 shares of company stock valued at $25,610,270 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

