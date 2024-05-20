Norges Bank Takes Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,974,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,035,000. Norges Bank owned 0.86% of Monster Beverage as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MNST. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 20.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,515,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,323,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296,466 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,638,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,467,000 after buying an additional 243,401 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,211,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,238,000 after purchasing an additional 305,086 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,218,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,026,000 after purchasing an additional 89,861 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,782,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,261,000 after purchasing an additional 948,133 shares in the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Insider Activity at Monster Beverage

In related news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 659,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $38,584,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 777,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,542,532. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MNST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. HSBC lowered their target price on Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.32.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

MNST stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 432,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,546,289. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.15. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $47.13 and a 1 year high of $61.22.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 22.83%. Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Monster Beverage

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.