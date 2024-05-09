E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Sells 737 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 737 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,190,755 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $589,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,518 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 6,557.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 940,661 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $197,266,000 after acquiring an additional 926,531 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 853.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 887,629 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $163,980,000 after acquiring an additional 794,489 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,874,877 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $346,365,000 after purchasing an additional 636,104 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Honeywell International by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,739,695 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $364,831,000 after purchasing an additional 375,158 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on HON shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 target price (down from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.71.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $2.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $200.63. 2,672,883 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,997,573. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.95. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.88 and a 1 year high of $210.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total value of $5,028,345.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at $36,164,646. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

