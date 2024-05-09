E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Buys 2,942 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GDX. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 42,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 150,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 84,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,610,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 31,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.36. 29,679,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,979,922. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.84 and its 200-day moving average is $29.92. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $25.62 and a 52 week high of $35.74. The firm has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

