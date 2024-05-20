Norges Bank Buys New Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 922,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,190,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.11% of IDEXX Laboratories at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 226.3% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX traded down $7.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $536.36. The company had a trading volume of 58,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,648. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $372.50 and a 12-month high of $583.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $511.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $520.70. The company has a market cap of $44.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.61, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IDXX. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler cut IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $620.00 to $596.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $580.38.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IDXX

About IDEXX Laboratories

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.