12,112,897 Shares in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Bought by Norges Bank

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 12,112,897 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,097,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 13.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,128 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in NIKE by 31.8% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,454 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 5,103 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 4,687.4% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 55,294 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after purchasing an additional 54,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NKE shares. Bank of America raised shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. HSBC lowered their price target on NIKE from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on NIKE from $142.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.26.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $92.27. 1,213,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,196,499. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $123.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.37.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 43.53%.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $4,237,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,917.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $4,237,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,917.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $26,406.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 730 shares in the company, valued at $68,357.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 213,660 shares of company stock worth $19,946,333 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.