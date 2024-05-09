TD Securities Increases Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC) Price Target to C$8.00

Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 100.50% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Acumen Capital upped their price target on shares of Sangoma Technologies from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, February 9th.
Sangoma Technologies Stock Performance
Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.12) by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$84.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$87.86 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sangoma Technologies will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Sangoma Technologies
Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.
