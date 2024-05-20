Brady Family Wealth LLC Has $876,000 Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Brady Family Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Brady Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,231,413,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 48.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,948,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,411,000 after buying an additional 1,623,588 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Mondelez International by 44.5% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,766,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,370,000 after buying an additional 1,159,900 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at about $71,311,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,264,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,531,000 after acquiring an additional 900,445 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.75.

Mondelez International Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $70.86. 1,500,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,661,253. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $77.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.55.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

