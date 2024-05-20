PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 7,544 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,969 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,544 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $67,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In related news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.58, for a total value of $172,454.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 116,202 shares in the company, valued at $28,304,483.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $5,986,764.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,601,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 708 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.58, for a total transaction of $172,454.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,202 shares in the company, valued at $28,304,483.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 172,540 shares of company stock valued at $43,523,481. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of Danaher stock traded up $1.24 on Monday, hitting $267.04. The stock had a trading volume of 437,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,686,794. The stock has a market cap of $197.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $182.09 and a twelve month high of $267.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $248.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.83.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.20. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 16.78%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 18.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DHR shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp raised their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.31.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

