CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,594 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,937,000. TransDigm Group makes up about 2.3% of CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.05% of TransDigm Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 2,361.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 78,993 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $79,909,000 after purchasing an additional 75,784 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,727 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,490,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 48,317 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of analysts have issued reports on TDG shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,380.00 to $1,395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,285.00 to $1,518.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,220.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,275.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,327.44.
Shares of TDG stock traded up $21.80 on Monday, hitting $1,313.75. 40,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,502. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.40. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $768.05 and a fifty-two week high of $1,330.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,237.06 and a 200 day moving average of $1,110.47.
TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.42 by $0.57. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 21.22% and a negative return on equity of 63.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 197 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,318.14, for a total value of $259,673.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,318.14, for a total value of $259,673.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jorge Valladares sold 578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,180.00, for a total transaction of $682,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,980,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 11 shares of company stock valued at $5,950 and sold 63,434 shares valued at $76,847,440. 4.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.
