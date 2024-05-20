L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Brady Family Wealth LLC

Brady Family Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Brady Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cross Staff Investments Inc grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 813,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,343,000 after purchasing an additional 420,943 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 106,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,374,000 after purchasing an additional 30,358 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,198,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 3,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.47, for a total transaction of $783,919.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,057,346.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 40,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total transaction of $8,488,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,175 shares in the company, valued at $24,654,658.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 3,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.47, for a total transaction of $783,919.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,057,346.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,362 shares of company stock worth $10,261,360 in the last 90 days. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE LHX traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $223.89. 133,743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,072,457. The company’s fifty day moving average is $211.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.95. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.25 and a fifty-two week high of $224.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $42.47 billion, a PE ratio of 36.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.63.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 12.82%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.32%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LHX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $222.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.80.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

