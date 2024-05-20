MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Sells 13,584 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,584 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 29,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 373,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,783,000 after acquiring an additional 88,035 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 338,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,515,000 after acquiring an additional 117,524 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 3,359.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,045,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,338 shares during the period. Finally, Loudon Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 131,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 20,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Truist Financial from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Truist Financial from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $141,074.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,132 shares in the company, valued at $604,627.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Truist Financial stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.84. The stock had a trading volume of 781,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,117,876. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.31 billion, a PE ratio of -30.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.07. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $26.57 and a 12 month high of $40.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.04.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Truist Financial’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is -157.58%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

