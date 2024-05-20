RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $413.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.21 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. RBC Bearings updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

RBC Bearings Stock Up 2.6 %

RBC traded up $7.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $296.79. The stock had a trading volume of 84,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,363. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 45.72, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.46. RBC Bearings has a twelve month low of $195.18 and a twelve month high of $298.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 3.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $262.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at RBC Bearings

In other news, COO Daniel A. Bergeron sold 15,000 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.22, for a total transaction of $4,008,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,935 shares in the company, valued at $32,583,470.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

