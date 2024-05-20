Brady Family Wealth LLC Has $3.67 Million Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Brady Family Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $3,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 257.6% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APD traded up $2.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $265.27. 469,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,709,443. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $241.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.80. The company has a market cap of $58.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.80. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.24 and a 12-month high of $307.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 20.32%. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 63.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $273.77.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

